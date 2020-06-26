Protests continue in Peshawar against police brutality

–Citizens surround Tehkal Police Station, gather outside KP Assembly

–KP government asks high court to nominate judge for probing the incident

PESHAWAR: The provincial capital once again saw people assembling to protest police brutality as they surrounded the Tehkal Police Station and gathered at two other locations on Friday, days after the video of a man being tortured and humiliated by the police there went viral on social media.

Reportedly, the protesters also damaged CCTV cameras in the vicinity of the police station and set a motorcycle alight. Later, the police said that they had brought the situation under control. However, it emerged that they had used tear gas to disperse the protesters who said that they were demanding justice for the victim.

Separately, protesters also gathered outside the provincial assembly’s building and staged a demonstration against police torture. Officials used tear gas to disperse the protesters.

The police also said that a separate protest was also held outside Town Police Station, in which a large number of workers from different political parties participated. The protest was peaceful, they said, adding that officials were there to control the situation.

GOVT SEEKS JUDICIAL PROBE INTO THE INCIDENT:

Adviser to KP Chief Minister on Information and Public Relations Ajmal Khan Wazir said that the provincial government has sent a letter to Peshawar High Court (PHC) for nomination of a judge for the judicial commission to probe the Tahkal incident.

Wazir expressed these views while briefing the media at Civil Secretariat Itlla Cell on Friday.

He said that the judicial commission would identify those responsible for the incident, who would be trialed in accordance with law. He added that the government would make public the inquiry report, so that everyone should know the facts of the incident.

The CM’s aide said that the provincial government took action against the police personnel soon after the video went viral on social media. He added that on the directives of the chief minister, four police personnel, including the station house officer (SHO), were suspended and a First Information Report (FIR) was also lodged against them.

Wazir said the SSP (operation) was also removed from his post, adding that on the misconduct and wrongdoings of few personnel, the whole police department should not be blamed. He said that the police force has given sacrifices in war against terrorism, while they have also been serving on front line against the Covid-19 pandemic.