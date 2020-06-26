PM urges int’l community to hold India accountable for IOK atrocities

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday urged the international community to hold the Indian government accountable for its human rights violations in Indian-Occupied Kashmir.

“Women, men and children have faced pellet guns, sexual assaults, electrocution, physical & mental torture [in IOK],” PM Imran said on Twitter on the occasion of International Day in Support of Victims of Torture.

The premier added that continued silence in the face of such blatant abuse is against international human rights and humanitarian laws which must be unacceptable.

“These atrocities by Indian Occupation forces on orders of the Hindutva Supremacist Occupation Modi government are well documented by [United Nations] UN, [Human Rights] HR organisation and international media.”

A day earlier on June 25, during his address in the National Assembly, the premier said that the BJP government’s Hindu supremacist agenda became clear when India annexed occupied Kashmir and did not take steps to improve relations between the two countries.

The premier also had said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was a “fanatic” who was a curse for not only Indian Muslims but for the Hindus also.

Prime Minister Imran stressed that the Kashmir issue had now reached the “point of no return” and subjugating roughly eight million Kashmiris by force would not be sustainable.