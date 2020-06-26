The culture of Marrying Young is deep-rooted in Pakistan especially in rural areas and our society as well as media didn’t debate on it. But recently we started a debate on the culture of early marriages and spreading awareness continuously.

Child marriage according to global standard is marriage below the age of 18 years. All child marriages are illegal because of the violation of the minimum age of marriage.

The law requires the Nikah Registrar to confirm the age of marriage but lack of documents because half of the women will not have school certificate to ascertain their age and also social norms prevent the nikah registrar, from checking the bride’s document and even make a visual guess.

Unfortunately, despite national laws and international commitments, child marriage remains a real threat for many in Pakistan.

We have to aware the people that early marriage spread harmful impact on the physical and mental growth of girls. A Young couple cannot become a responsible parent than an older couple. Because older females are better prepared to take on the responsibilities of wifehood and motherhood.

ANDLEEB BASHARAT ABBASI

RAWALPINDI