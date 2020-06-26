KP govt asks PHC to nominate judge for Tahkal incident probe

–Wazir says capacity of hospitals being enhanced to cope with Covid-19

PESHAWAR: Adviser to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister for Information and Public Relations Ajmal Khan Wazir has said that the KP government has sent a letter to Peshawar High Court (PHC) for nomination of a judge for the judicial commission to probe the Tahkal incident.

Wazir expressed these view while briefing media persons here at Civil Secretariat Itlla Cell on Friday.

Wazir said the judicial commission would identify those responsible for the incident, who would be trialed in accordance with law. He said the government would public the inquiry report, so that everyone should know the facts of the incident.

Wazir said the provincial government took action against the police personnel soon after the video viral on social media. He said on the directives of chief minister four police personnel, including the SHO, were suspended and an FIR was also lodged against them.

Wazir said the SSP Operation was also removed from his post, adding that on the misconduct and wrongdoings of few personnel, the whole police department should not be blamed. He said the police force has given sacrifices in war against terrorism, while they have also been serving on front line against the Covid-19 pandemic.

The advisor further stated the provincial government is enhancing the capacity of the public sector hospitals. He said the number of High Dependency Beds would be increased to 1,644 by the end of July, while intensive care unit beds in public sector hospital would also be increased to 330.

He said the National Disaster Management Authority, would provide 40 ICU beds, 310 high dependency beds, and 100 oxygen isolated beds to three major hospitals of the province.

Wazir stated the number of Covid-19 tests would be increased to 10,000 per day by the end of July. He said the capacity of the public sector laboratories would also be increased to 7000 per day, while private laboratories capacity would be enhanced to 3000 per day.

He said the number of tests in Khyber Medical University would be enhanced to 3100, Swat lab to 900, Abbottabad lab to 900, HMC lab to 190, KTH lab to 150 and Mardan lab capacity would be increased to 250 per day. Similarly, the Swabi lab capacity would be enhanced to 450, Bannu lab to 450, Kohat and Dir lab to 450, and Dera Ismail Khan lab capacity would reach to 650 per day.

The advisor also expressed deep condolence on the demise of former Jamaat-e-Islami chief Manawar Hassan. He prayed for the departed soul in eternal peace and patience for the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss.