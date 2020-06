Abdul Haq Khoso, the father-in-law of Supreme Court (SC) judge, Justice Qazi Faez Isa, passed away on Thursday at the age of 85.

The senior judge’s wife was looking after her father as he was battling cancer.

Justice Isa had mentioned his father-in-law’s illness in the court during the hearing of his petition against the presidential reference against him, which was later quashed by the apex court.