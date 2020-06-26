Japan lauds Pakistan’s role for regional peace and stability

RAWALPINDI: In a meeting with Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Japanese Ambassador to Pakistan, Kuninori Matsuda has praised Islamabad’s role for peace and stability in the region, the military said.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, regional security situation and measures to enhance bilateral cooperation were discussed, military’s media wing, the ISPR, said in a statement issued on Friday.

The army chief appreciated Japan’s contributions to Pakistan in the fight against Covid-19.

On Thursday, Gen Qamar had reiterated that the Pakistan Army will continue to make all-out efforts “for provision of secure environment for sustained socio-economic progress”.

The COAS shared his thoughts on the security environment of the region and his vision of enduring peace in Pakistan, the military’s media wing said.

Highlighting internal and external challenges to the national security, the army chief said that full spectrum of these challenges demands comprehensive national response and strengthening of all state institutions.

“Army will keep doing all that is required of us for provision of secure environment for sustained socio-economic progress,” the ISPR quoted the COAS as saying.