QUETTA – Protests continue to erupt across the volatile province of Balochistan, centering around the absence of internet signals in certain areas, and human beings in certain families.

The protestors demand that people from their province be given what is a fundamental right in 21st century, access to missing internet and persons.

“Many of us have spent years hearing different stories on the issue, but we haven’t been given what we demand. We just want to feel the connection,” said Salim Baloch, an activist leading the protests.

“In many cases, one just wants to be told that there is existence in some form, even if dead,” said Faiza Baloch, one of the protestors.

“Many of us don’t receive what we hope to receive. We’re so desperate, we look everywhere, but there is no reception,” added Yaseen Ahmed, another local demonstrator.

Experts, allowed to have an opinion on the matter in the country, note that the Baloch have been denied their basic rights owing to a collaboration between the Research & Analysis Wing (RAW) and the National Directorate of Security (NDS) – the Indian and Afghan spy agencies.

“Indians and Afghans are controlling all the networks in Balochistan,” said a leading patriotic analyst, a retired officer of the most patriotic institution in the country