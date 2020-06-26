IHC allows FIA to continue oil companies’ investigation

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday allowed the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to continue its probe against oil companies in an investigation pertaining to the shortage of petroleum products.

In an 11-page verdict, IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah rejected the plea of oil companies to stop FIA from investigating the matter.

The court remarked that the federal government has not violated any law by setting up a committee to determine who all are responsible for the crisis. However, the high court urged the government to not give unnecessary statements and added that the fuel crisis committee must meet the legal requirements for fair proceedings.

The court ordered the relevant agencies for strict adherence of the law during the inquiry whereas the petitioning companies have also been directed to extend full cooperation to the investigating agencies.

IHC barred agencies from making statements during the case for a transparent investigation and directed them not to unnecessarily harass employees of the petitioning companies.