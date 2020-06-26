How dare PM equate terrorist Bin Laden with martyrs like Hakimullah Mehsud: PML-N

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Khawaja Asif on Thursday lambasted Prime Minister Imran Khan over his speech in the National Assembly in which the premier referred to slain Al Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden as “martyred”.

Asif maintained that such a holy term, which is affiliated with many other holy personalities, should never have been used for Bin Laden.

“Bin Laden brought terrorism to our lands, he was a terrorist through and through and he [PM] calls him shaheed? How dare he equate terrorist Bin Laden with martyrs like Hakimullah Mehsud,” said Asif during the National Assembly session.

Other PML-N leaders also queued up to issue condemnations of the PM equating Bin Laden with some of the most illustrious figures in history.

“While I sort of agree with what he said, the party has instructed me to condemn his statement, and mention other shaheeds that I can think of. I think the most important figure in recent memory is Shaheed Mumtaz Qadri,” said Captain Safdar in a statement.

Meanwhile, in a separate statement issued, former PML-N leader Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan said that the current debate on martyrdom is damaging