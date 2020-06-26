Frontline fighters

The health care workers are on the frontline in the battle of this pandemic and endangering their own lives and safety by treating the patients effected by coronavirus. Many doctors have lost their own life while saving others from it. They are working day in and day out, with limited sources to stop this pandemic. Our doctors, nurses and other health workers are sacrificing their sleep and comforts for us. They can’t meet their family because they are busy in saving our families. They are the one due to whom, you and I are less afraid of this virus. We salute them for their efforts of becoming saviors and urge the government to provide them every facility, so they can be safe and be able to work perfectly.

Afroz MJ

Turbat, Kech