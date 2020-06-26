From crisis to opportunity

An encouraging and relatively Unique decision has been made by the federal government to block and tackle the locust plague. The initiative of converting the locust swarms into fertilizer has been proposed by ministry National Food Security and Research. Local communities would be encouraged and engaged to assist the government for this drive so as to deracinate the plague. The process of conversion is going to be carried out according to the recommendations of agricultural experts and chemists and in consultation with the concerned ministry. With the blend of locusts and other Bio- waste materials compost would be manufactured and used as fertilizer across the country. The federal government is also in contact with the agencies which will shoulder the task of marketing this project. Since decades growers across the country are bearing huge losses on account of locusts invasion. Different Governments had time and again taken steps to overpower treacherous swarms but all those steps were of no avail. Economists view it as a grave threat to the grim economy of this country if the erosion of standing crops and vegetations continued like that. In the wake of the ongoing state of affairs, the Federal Government’s step of recasting the crisis into opportunity is meritorious.

Kamran Khamiso Khowaja

Sujawal