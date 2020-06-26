Federal govt denies fuel shortage, says KE’s system faulty

ISLAMABAD: The federal energy ministry on Friday denied K-Electric’s claims of fuel shortage, insisting instead that the power utility company has failed to enhance its system.

The Centre is currently providing 800MW of electricity to the power utility company, and has the capacity to provide additional 500MW from the national grid, but the KE system’s physical constraints prevent it from taking the additional electricity, claimed a ministry spokesperson in a statement issued on Friday.

Besides, the federal cabinet has already approved the provision of additional 1,100MW from the national grid to KE, adds the statement.

“However the KE system is not able to absorb the additional electricity at present and its system up-gradation will go on until 2022-23 to fully take the additional supply.”

Citizens in the metropolis have been subjected to 10-12 hours of load shedding daily amid Karachi’s sweltering heat.

Protests broke out on Thursday, with calls for more on Friday, as angered citizens lashed out against KE for failing to provide relief despite sizzling heat and the pandemic.

Angered citizens resorted to vandalism and attacks on KE infrastructure and offices.

Meanwhile, the power utility company cited the shortage of furnace oil and gas, as reasons for unabated prolonged load shedding, claiming that the situation would normalise soon given the government’s decision to import the fuel.

However, the federal energy ministry claims, “the system up-gradation on part of KE has not taken place at the appropriate level and with appropriate investment”.

Moreover, said the spokesperson, the supply of LNG is available, but on account of Article 158 of the Constitution of Pakistan, only a limited quantity of LNG is being taken by KE.

The Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) is providing a total of 250-290 million cubic feet per day (mmcfd) of LNG, reads the statement.

Article 158 reads: “The Province in which a well-head of natural gas is situated shall have precedence over other parts of Pakistan in meeting the requirements from the well-head, subject to the commitments and obligations as on the commencing day.” Gas distribution has previously been a point of contention between the provinces and Centre.

According to the statement, the petroleum division has made arrangements for supply of 80 per cent of domestic residual fuel oil (RFO) production to KE to run its power plants.

Besides, it adds, the Centre has also made arrangements for supply of 30,000 tonnes of RFO from storage of other power plant to immediately fulfill the requirements of KE.

The federal cabinet has also allowed the Pakistan State Oil (PSO) to float a Gallop International Tender to purchase RFO for KE, said the spokesperson, adding that this tender has already been published.

Besides, the provision and allocation of 150mmcfd of LNG has been approved by the cabinet for new KE power plants, the construction of which is expected to be complete by 2021, read the statement.

According to the energy ministry’s spokesperson, the Centre has “gone out of its way to provide support to KE and the people of Karachi besides running industries and businesses”.

The spokesperson lamented that the power utility company did not invest in the up-gradation or modernisation of its system, due to which it is facing hurdles at the time of peak demand.

The federal government’s support for the provision of uninterrupted power supply to residents of the metropolis was reiterated.