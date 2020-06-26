Expert opinions

Choosing between lives and livelihoods

AT PENPOINT

One of the unforeseen consequences of the covid-19 pandemic may well have been the breaking of the link between experts and political leaders which has been so essential to the Enlightenment project. This disdain for expert opinion has been visible in the refusal of government leaders to follow the recommendations of scientists in measures to deal with the pandemic.

These leaders, who include both the USA’s Donald Trump and Pakistan’s own Imran Khan, are apparently caught in a crossfire between two sets of experts; doctors saying that social distancing measures must be followed to preserve life, and economists who feel that the recommended measures will lead to economic collapse, and the loss of livelihoods.

Experts have come in many shapes throughout human history, but never before have they been experts, not until the 18th century Enlightenment. Before, they had been priests, or mullahs, or gurus, because the happening of this world were only explicable by the intervention of the Divine. Another factor was that much knowledge was secular, but taught in religious curricula. Even now, hikmat is taught in madrassas, because students may need to use it to earn a living as a tabib, while they await a position as a prayer leader. Thus, while they may have been good at treating illness, building fortresses or selling cloth, they would primarily be men of God.

Experts have always been useful in courts, but it was only after the Enlightenment that they became crucial to rulers, initially as a counterweight to priests, and then in their own right. Just as men of the cloth became a priesthood, so did experts become a separate caste, and scientists have become the priests of modernity, used automatically to being heard with respect, and obeyed, by the rulers.

The scientific method is not permanent or intrinsically infallible, but it must be replaced by something more than a desire to be one-up on the experts for the first time in a lifetime of being mocked for being intellectually inferior to them. Unless Trump or Imran succeed in explaining the world better than the experts, using as method better than theirs, no one will accept what they are saying

In the modern democratic age, rulers are not experts (Plato’s ideal of philosopher-kings was never realized). They are elected from among the ruled. Those who favour some other form of rule, usually favour some form of expertise, of allowing the chief executive a free choice of ministers, as in the presidential system. Supporters of the parliamentary system promote the rule of generalists, who are as comfortable at the Textiles Ministry as at the Livestock Department.

Though the present government is of parliamentary provenance, the large number of PM’s Special Assistants and Advisers, including a number who head ministries, indicates Prime Minister Imran Khan’s liking for experts. As a matter of fact, the SAPM on Health is a public-health expert, being an old WHO hand.

Opposed to the medical experts are the economists, who provide a big picture that coincides with what people are generally experiencing: the economy tanking. Economists have the figures and are the experts saying what everyone feels but cannot express for fear of contradicting the medical experts.

Therefore, there is the sight of political leaders exhibiting an expertise they do not really possess. Thus US President Donald Trump has promoted hydroxychloroquine as a cure and for covid-18, even though the evidence does not exist. That piece of medicine can only be matched by Imran Khan’s diagnosis of Nawaz Sharif’s condition based on the glimpse afforded of the back of his head in a photograph.

Coincidentally, neither has much of a medical background, though Imran can claim that his father’s brother and his mother’s brother-in-law (the Surgeon General, Lt Gen W.A. Burki) were both doctors. Both have a more formal training in economics, though neither can rightfully claim any expertise. Trump attended the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School, earning a degree in economics. Imran read PPE at Oxford─ not Physical Protective Equipment, but Philosophy, Politics and Economics. Neither have either ever had any pretensions of being an economist. Trump had gone into the family real estate business, which might have had some use for his academic background, but apart from joining the Packer rebellion in the 1970s, Imran was never deeply involved in negotiating players’ pays, which was the only application of economics that arose during his many years in cricket. Raising money for the Shaukat Khanum Cancer Hospital may have involved economic decision-making, but this was more about Imran working his Indian showbiz contacts than deep economic thinking.

Still, the distrust they are showing for experts reflects that their message is acceptable to their bases. It is something of a paradox that Imran’s base includes a number of experts, including a goodly proportion of doctors. However, the base of both men consists of those who suspect experts strongly. Trump’s support consists of Americans brought up to believe that ‘they are as good as anybody’ and nobody can claim to know anything they don’t.

This is actually anti-Enlightenment, for it violates the basis of expertise, which is the scientific method. The expert is merely someone who has applied the scientific method in his area for enough time to be trusted. Thus, it can be seen, the expert deals in facts. Pakistanis experience the results of expertise recently, during the solar eclipse, which took place at the time experts (in this case astronomers) predicted, and unfolded as they said it would. These experts endorsed and propagated what another set of experts said, ophthalmologists who warned that observing the eclipse with the naked eye would lead to the eyes being damaged, and even to blindness. A third group of experts disclosed what optional prayers were to be offered, and how. The first two confirmed each other, and left the third alone. All other experts remained silent within their own respective fields of expertise.

One of the salient features of the scientific method is that it deals with facts, with specific occurrences, not with imaginings or theory. People are dying. Both Imran and Trump would like that they do not die, that the method of stopping this did not involve economic collapse, but scientists are not working for the wish fulfillment of politicians, but to observe natural phenomena, and at most to solve problems. Further, there is a choice offered between saving lives but still having the economy tank, or losing lives and still have the economy go belly-up. The choice, it seems, is between people dying or not, with the economy tanking in either case.

Or so the experts say. Both Imran and Trump distrust experts. In Pakistan, corruption is not possible without experts, usually engineers, signing off on deals disadvantageous to the government. Trump, having been in the real estate business, would have also known a lot of engineers. Imran would be anti-expert automatically, because they were active partners in the corruption that brought him to power.

The problem with Trump or Imran is that they bring no replacing idea. The prohibition on Galileo by the Church at least had behind it the sanction of Christianity. It only disappeared because, in Galileo’s famous words, “[the earth] still moves”. The scientific method is not permanent or intrinsically infallible, but it must be replaced by something more than a desire to be one-up on the experts for the first time in a lifetime of being mocked for being intellectually inferior to them. Unless Trump or Imran succeed in explaining the world better than the experts, using as method better than theirs, no one will accept what they are saying.