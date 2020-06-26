BNP coalition with PTI government

Every politician plays his/her views based on policies and way of hopes from the people who are ranked position in the country. The chief of BMP Mengal Sardar Akhtar Mengal announcing officially that he is going to withdraw with the current government of Pakistan since there we won’t got a single benefit from the Imran’s government.

He has been failed to implement what he said and promised before the election of 2018 to the people of Baluchistan and Pakistan. Meanwhile, according to the BNP, PTI had signed few agreements with party at the formation of a government 2018 election in Pakistan but unfortunately, he didn’t implement any of them neither he worked for the issues of Baluchistan where thousands problems remains same as before.

Is it a good decision of BNP or just a publicity?

Is Baloch getting the fundamental needs from the formed government or they need many more. They are waiting for the multiple years for their rights, at the government of PTI Imran agreed to be the helping hands of Baluchistan by spending its two years of his government , Baluchistan didn’t receive any of the said demand, and nothing were presented to the rich province neither the missing persons nor the others. People are still bringing tears on their faces because of the uncertain situation of the province.

Moreover, the six points of Memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed between the BNP and PTI in August 2018 were undiscovered like the recovery of missing persons, implementation of national action plan, afghan refugees and so on were said to be solved by this government of Pakistan.

At this government the situation are getting worse day by day as in Baluchistan we have got some of tragic accidents by losing our beloved ones, the name of Ehsaas program known to be an earning process, BISP is out of the reach to the needy in many regards, the inflation once again toping at the country by new taxes with high prices of materials are questioned marks in people faces.

Are these the names of a development in the country or just a name of a changed government (PTI)?

Can missing persons be recover or sisters keep crying like Haseeba Qambarani?

Neither we are relaxed in nourishment in home nor at peace in the country. Day in day out Baluchistan bleeds without any reasons, makes living beings live sorrowfully. The right decision is at the front of coalition to PTI, though all party members would have join BNP-M in this case rather waiting for the hopes of PTI.

Junaid Bakht Baloch

Kech