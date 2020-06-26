Bilawal, Shehbaz reject FY21 budget, agree on calling APC next week

ISLAMABAD/LAHORE: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif rejected the budget presented by the government for the fiscal year 2020-21, and agreed to call an All Parties Conference (APC) next week in light of the evolving political situation in the country.

Bilawal telephoned the former Punjab chief minister on Friday and inquired after his well-being, days after Shehbaz tested positive for Covid-19.

The two leaders also discussed the contemporary political situation of the country agreeing to summon an APC next week.

Both the leaders, in unison, rejected the budget which was presented this month by the government.

Earlier this week, the PML-N president had said that the “confused” statements made by Prime Minister Imran Khan about the coronavirus outbreak show that he was in a state of denial which, he alleged, was leading to a rise in the deaths due to the deadly disease.

“Ministers are making announcements regarding deaths from the coronavirus but the statements from the premier are in total contradiction to those,” Shehbaz said in a statement on Friday.

The PML-N president, who is also a cancer survivor, tested positive for the virus on June 11.