Woman injured in unprovoked Indian firing along LoC

RAWALPINDI: A woman was injured after Indian troops resorted to unprovoked firing in Karela Sector along the Line of Control (LoC) on Thursday.

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the Indian Army once again violated international law by firing on the civilian population along the LoC, injuring a woman in Batla Mathrani village.

“Indian Army troops unprovoked ceasefire violation in Karela Sector along #LOC targeting civil population. Due to indiscriminate fire of Indian troops in Batla Mathrani village, an innocent woman sustained serious injuries. Pak Army troops responded effectively to Indian firing,” the ISPR statement said.

Earlier on June 21, a 13-year-old girl had been martyred while her mother and a 12-year-old boy got injured when Indian army troops had resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violation along the LoC.

The ISPR said: “Indian Army troops [resorted to] unprovoked CFV [ceasefire violation] in Hajipir & Bedori Sectors along #LOC last night targeting civil population.”

“A 13 yrs old girl, village Mehnsar, Bedori Sector, embraced shahadat, her mother & 12 yrs old boy got injured,” the military’s media wing had said, adding the Pakistan Army troops had responded effectively to Indian firing.