SOP violations will further increase burden on healthcare, warns Imran

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has warned that the burden on health facilities will further increase if the citizens do not adhere to the standard operating procedures (SOPs) devised to contain the spread of the coronavirus which has so far affected 192,970 people, leaving some 3,905 dead.

Speaking to the volunteers of Tiger Force, coronavirus relief force, in Islamabad on Thursday, the prime minister said it is essential to make the people understand the importance of precautionary measures.

“Spread of the virus can be curtailed if people follow the SOPs in letter and spirit,” he stated.

The prime minister reiterated that the virus is yet to peak and said that July will be crucial for the country and the health infrastructure. “If we are able to convince people to adopt precautions, the peak of the disease could pass without causing much trouble,” he said.

The prime minister asserted that the administration was already stretched to its limits and could not bear additional pressure.

Commending the volunteer work of the relief force, Imran said: “The force is very important [with regard to the execution of government’s Covid-19 policies],” observing that volunteer forces across the globe were playing an important role in stemming the tide of the pandemic.