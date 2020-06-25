Sheikh Rasheed recovers from coronavirus

RAWALPINDI: Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed has recovered from the coronavirus after more than two weeks of testing positive, it emerged on Thursday.

Rasheed will return to his home from the Military Hospital in Rawalpindi. In a statement, the minister thanked the nation for “praying for my recovery”.

He also thanked Prime Minister Imran Khan and Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa for inquiring after his health and regarding his treatment constantly.