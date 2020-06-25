SC adjourns hearing in Hamza’s bail petition

ISLAMABAD: Supreme Court on Thursday adjourned the hearing in multiple bail petitions filed by Punjab Assembly Opposition Leader Hamza Shehbaz in money laundering case involving members of the Sharif family.

Hamza had moved the apex court in April seeking post-arrest bail in a money laundering and illegal assets reference made by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) after the Lahore High Court (LHC) had denied him bail.

A three-judge bench of the apex court headed by Justice Mushir Alam put adjourned the session for an indefinite period of time.

Substitute counsel for the plaintiff informed the court that Hamza’s original lawyer is indisposed, therefore, he could not show up before the bench and requested it to adjourn the hearing.