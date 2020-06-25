In the past few years, there has been a new growing trend that people frequently to buy things on the internet. This is present both pros and cos, however, in my opinion, its benefits are much more significant than the drawbacks. On the other hand customers have some disadvantages. Initially, since they don’t have the opportunity to touch or see the products they want to buy for their use, it is always hard for them to estimate the quality of these products. But many people are now comfortable with the online services as they gave so much convenience to the users. Moreover, online store’s never close as they open 24/7 hours to serve the citizens. Since the emergence of the lockdown was imposed due to corona pandemic situation on that situation they actually don’t stop themselves to serve the people as they subtract their working hours but they don’t stop their services and continue to give comfort to the customers. Also in this pandemic situation they give the people facilty and make the life easier and healthy.

Yusma Tanveer

Karachi