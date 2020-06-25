No herd immunity

As the virus has affected a lot of people around the globe, there was some relaxation about the some group of ages that were said to be immune from this predator. Although all the leading pharmaceuticals and tech companies across the world has come together to generate a vaccine and some of them have claimed a working vaccine too but no remarkable result has been achieved yet. Seems like it wasn’t enough, now according to a study conducted by experts, it is said that there is no evidence of herd immunity from the virus. The virus can affect all groups of ages, either it is an 80 years old diabetic patient or a teenager. “Immunity will not disappear but can fade within the two months time period and virus can affect same person again a year later” said by an American scientist William A. Hastline so the fantasies of herd immunity have got shattered into pieces and this deadly disease can grasp anyone in its claws until a proper vaccine is generated, precautions are the only solution in fighting this pandemic.

Mian Aizaz Ahmed

Shadakot