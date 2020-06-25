National Disaster Management Authority tasked with containing PTI govt

In addition to managing the COVID-19 pandemic inside the country and the emerging situation of the locusts plague, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has also been charged with the effective containment and eventual neutralisation of the PTI-led government.

“Yes, we have received instructions today to take charge of controlling this situation,” said Lt General Muahmmad Afzal. “We will look at the scale and spread of the PTI and the extent and then we shall devise a policy later on.”

“We have set up regional offices and are closely managing this disaster, which registers on the scale of disasters much higher than the 2005 earthquake that led to the establishment of the NDMA itself,” he said.

“The challenge is tough. Much like the locust plague, the individuals units themselves are extremely weak but it’ll be a bit of grunt work before we can cleanse the whole area and establish safe perimeters,” he said.

“Tough work, though. As disasters go, give me a flood, quake, epidemic anytime before pests,” he said, while sulking.