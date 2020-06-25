Mr Justice Faez Isa versus the State

Making a case stand up in court

Cases of a delicate nature before Pakistan’s apex court can only be written about very carefully. The facts in Mr Justice Faez Isa’s case were simple but needed to be uncovered. The question was whether the evidence, gathered by the Assets Recovery Unit, would stand-up in court.

To be fair, in Pakistan, what stands or does not stand in a court has always been difficult to comprehend. However a bit of history may help. The term “stand in a court of law” stems from 13thcentury French impotence laws. At the time, the Catholic Church held the view, that marriage was only undertaken to bear children. Consequently, these laws permitted wives to seek divorce on the grounds of a husband’s impotence. Contesting such a wifely allegation was no mean feat. The husbanmd had to physically demonstrate his masculine prowess in open court to disprove it. From all contemporary accounts, making one’s masculine evidence stand-up before dour judges and taunting crowds took some doing. From these courts came the important legal question that must be asked beforehand: will it stand-up in court?

It was the law minister’s job to ask this question in such a delicate matter. In hindsight his confidence that the evidence would stand in court should have reminded us less of Messrs: Sharifuddin Pirzada or A.K.Brohi and more of the Marquis de Langey. Messrs Pirzada and Brohi are geniuses of our legal history. They actually persuaded Supreme Court Judges to rule against themselves by weakening the very constitution that empowered them. Farogh Nasim is no less. Recently, while acting for the State during his first resignation period, he persuaded the Lahore High Court to declare a commission constituted by the Supreme Court of Pakistan as illegal. But how does the Marquis de Langey figure in such august legal company?

In 1653 the Marquis de Langey, a dashing French aristocrat, was married to Mademoiselle Marie de St Simon de Courtemer. In 1657, after four years of marital lif,e she filed an allegation of impotence against the Marquis de Langey. The case was heard in the High Court of Paris. The Marquis de Langey publicly challenged his wife’s allegations. As a first step an intimate medical examination was conducted by the court. It concluded that Madam Langey was, at least physically, very much a married woman. Madam Langey responded that the condition was not due to the Marquis’s masculine prowess but due to his unnatural and one assumes non-procreative sexual advances.

The Prime Minister and the Law Minister are squarely responsible for the half-baked reference which was no less malicious than Nawaz Sharif’s frontal assault on the same court. The poor Prime Minister obviously cannot hold anyone to account for this disaster. He will probably treat it as another step towards One-Pakistan

The Marquis could have at that time closed the matter but much, like our law minister he chose to challenge instead. Perhaps like the Minister’s desire to please his real client, the Marquis’s malice was so strong and his self-righteousness so intense that he forced a trial in open court without considering the outcome. The trial took place and as expected the Marquis was required to make the evidence of his masculinity stand-up publicly in a court of law. On the fateful day, the Marquis strutted around elegantly dressed. In court itself, a room with a bed, partitions and mid-wives was prepared for the Marquis and Madam Langey. I will spare the gory details but after a lot of grunting and swearing it was clear that the evidence did not stand-up.

Both the Prime Minister and the Law Minister would do well to note that the Marquis sired seven children later from another marriage but this did little to clear his name. His name remains a byword for flaccidity in history.

now does the same to a different class and the law minister can extend One-Pakistan to the judiciary.

Courts have so far sat back and allowed draconian laws to trample human rights but chickens have a bad habit of coming home to roost. Mr Justice Isa was lucky, this time, he was allowed to disprove a malicious allegation within a few days. Most ordinary Pakistanis are not so lucky. Sleep easy, Mr Justice Isa, Pakistanis will continue to be harassed and deprived of their liberty in criminal or assets beyond means cases. During the course of trying to disprove allegations, most ordinary people will spend months or years in prison. Physically and financially broken they might be released after a self-righteous lecture from a judge. No one will ever be held accountable for not asking beforehand: will this stand in a Court of law?