Minister for Science & Technology confirms sighting of new PM

The federal minister of science and technology Fawad Chaudhry has confirmed the sighting of a new Prime Minister.

“We need to take a break from the earlier, unscientific way to sighting the new PM,” he said, speaking to The Dependent Special Correspondent Sohail Warraich. “It is time, now, to get a correct handle on this whole thing.”

“The new PM has been sighted, this might cause some discomfort for those who have been sitting pretty on their positions since quite some time, but they don’t get to call what the Great Umpire Above has decided,” he said. “No. It will be decided in a scientific manner, by the Minister of Science and Technology.”

“With science at our disposal, all these things can be modelled very quickly and accurately,” he said. “We know what happens what in every stage of the lunatic cycle.”

“I think he has a correct grasp of what is about to happen,” said Warraich, after conducting the interview. “In fact, he has already picked out his own cell at the NAB detention centre in Islamabad.”