IHC moved for deportation of US blogger

ISLAMABAD: A petition was filed in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday against US blogger Cynthia Ritchie seeking her deportation.

Petitioner Iftikhar Ahmed has maintained that Ritchie’s visa expired in March 2020, and that her current stay in Pakistan is illegal.

The petitioner prayed that the court issue directives to deport Ritchie, and to restrict her movement in the country till then or till the renewal of her visa.

Questions were also raised by the petitioner on Ritchie’s source of income. The US blogger has not disclosed any source of income, and if she is indeed engaged in any business activity, it should be registered with the SECP, states the petition.

Besides, it argues, Ritchie has stated before the media that she has carried out investigations and gathered evidence against several people. However, the government of Pakistan has not issued any license to Ritchie authorising her to carry out such work, according to the petition.

The petitioner further adds that Ritchie leveled baseless allegations against former prime minister Benazir Bhutto.

The US blogger is currently facing investigations by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA)– which had earlier refused to file the complaint – as well as court cases for defamatory tweets against Bhutto.

Besides, court cases for rape allegations against former interior minister Rehman Malik, and allegations against former prime minister Yousaf Raza Gilani and former PPP minister Makhdoom Shahabuddin of physically manhandling her.