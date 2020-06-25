Gen Bajwa says army will continue making efforts for socio-economic progress

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Thursday reiterated that the Pakistan Army will continue to make all-out efforts “for provision of secure environment for sustained socio-economic progress”.

He made these remarks during a visit to the National Defence University (NDU) where he addressed participants of the National Security and War Course, a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

Gen Bajwa shared his thoughts on security environment of the region and his vision of enduring peace in Pakistan, the military’s media wing said.

Highlighting internal and external challenges to the national security, the army chief said that full spectrum of these challenges demands comprehensive national response and strengthening of all state institutions.

“Army will keep doing all that is required of us for provision of secure environment for sustained socio-economic progress,” the ISPR quoted the COAS as saying.

Gen Bajwa was received by Lt Gen Muhammad Saeed, the NDU president, upon his arrival at the varsity.