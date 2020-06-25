Bilawal slams govt’s ‘failed policies’, challenges Imran to a public debate

–PPP chief says Imran is hiding behind Covid-19, warns about threat to food security

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Thursday lashed out at the federal government’s coronavirus response and challenged Prime Minister Imran Khan to have a debate on his policies either in the House or on any television channel.

Speaking after the prime minister in the National Assembly (NA), the PPP chief said that the prime minister’s speech was the speech of a “puppet and selected, for the selectors”. It was not a speech for the people of Pakistan, he added.

He said that PM Imran had no plan to deal with Covid-19 and only opposed lockdown. He added that “the lockdown was the time to increase the health capacity of the country, lockdown was the time to equip your hospitals, lockdown was the time to increase ICU beds in the hospitals, it was the time to plan to protect the lives and the health of the people”.

“Sindh is still doing the most tests according to its population and the patients’ recovery rate is the highest in Sindh,” Bilawal said and warned that if the situation persists due to the “failed policies” of the prime minister, no province in the country would be able to take the burden of the number of patients.

“If you want to return the amount to IMF [International Monetary Fund] then do not implement lockdown but it is your responsibility to save people from diseases and save their lives,” he said, lamenting that that prime minister is not ready to listen to any doctor or health expert.

“It is like the time when there was war in Kargil but we kept saying that there is no war and our soldiers were being martyred, and similarly, now the doctors and paramedics are getting infected with the disease and unfortunately succumbing to the disease but our prime minister refuses to accept the situation,” he said. “No risk or any kind of allowance was announced in the budget for our doctors and paramedics who are fighting this pandemic putting their own lives at risk.”

Bilawal said that the foreign policy of the country is in shambles as everyone knows what has happened to the occupied Kashmir. “The prime minister’s attitude has been one of a coward and puppet. He is the prime minister who had said that the Kashmir problem will be resolved when Narendra Modi wins the elections,” he said.

“India has been elected as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council securing 184 votes out of 192 and prime minister calls it a good foreign policy? Our relations with China were established by Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto. He said that during this PTI [Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf] government China complained about irresponsible statements about CPEC [China-Pakistan Economic Corridor],” he added.

The PPP chief said that prime minister is very fond of giving lectures but does not apply the things he preaches on himself. “He had said that he would answer the opposition’s questions in the House every Wednesday but in the last two years he has never been ready to have a debate on any subject,” he said.

Challenging the prime minister, Bilawal said that “instead of lecturing us I offer him to debate whether in the House or any television channel”.

He said that in history this PTI government has taken more loans than any government and it is also a fact that we achieved the lowest growth rate during this government. “Imran Khan is trying to hide behind the Covid-19 pandemic but he cannot. The economy was already sagging before the pandemic as has been claimed by government documents. We could have let him hide behind the pandemic if he had taken care of our doctors and paramedics and had looked after the people of Pakistan,” he said.

Bilawal said that locust is attacking cops all over the country and the government is still not able to control it despite the fact that we have been warning the government of this threat. “Now, Pakistan will be facing the threats of health, lives and food security,” he added.

He also vowed that the PPP will not leave the people of Pakistan alone.

The PPP chief said that the government failed to run a campaign to make people aware of Covid-19 in their own mother tongues. He said that no such campaign was run either on state radio and television. “Now, this defeated puppet comes in the House and goes away after delivering his speech but he is still not ready to take the responsibility of the people of the country,” he concluded.