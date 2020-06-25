Accountability court acquits former PM Ashraf in rental power case

ISLAMABAD: An accountability court in Islamabad on Thursday acquitted former prime minister Raja Pervez Ashraf in the Rental Power Project case.

The court, which was hearing the reference against Ashraf and other suspects, had reserved its judgment during the last hearing. The accused are believed to have illegally awarded a contract to Karkey Karadeniz Elektrik Uretim (KKEU), a Turkish company, in 2008-2009 for the installation of a rental power project in Karachi.

Announcing its verdict, the court said it has accepted the acquittal petition filed by Ashraf.