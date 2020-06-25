250 stranded Indian nationals return home via Wagah border

LAHORE: At least 250 Indian nationals, who were stranded in the country due to the Covid-19 lockdown, returned to their country on Thursday.

In total, 748 Indian citizens were stranded in Pakistan of which the first group left on Thursday while the remaining persons will return in two groups in the coming days.

The Indian nationals had come to Pakistan to meet their relatives and perform religious rites, but could not return due to lockdown and the subsequent closure of the international border.

The Indian nationals returning from Pakistan will be kept in quarantine for 14 days. Around 408 of these citizens hail from Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Most of them are students of medicine. Among the other Indian nationals, 70 are from Gujarat, 61 from Maharashtra, 46 from Uttar Pradesh, 38 from Rajasthan, 36 from Punjab, 26 from Delhi, 15 from Madhya Pradesh, 15 from Haryana, 14 from Telangana, six each Chandigarh and Chhattisgarh, four from Tamil Nadu, three from West Bengal, two from Uttarakhand and Himachal and one from Bihar.