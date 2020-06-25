14 points make-way for the 19 points

Surprisingly, it is a pity that even our leaders and ministers do not know about COVID-19 still. Few months ago CM Punjab in press conference asked how corona bites? And yesterday Zartaj Gul a federal minister for climate change said that COVID-19 means it has 19 points and it is a type of flu that can affect the country in one of the 19 ways. It’s severity depends upon the immunity level of people in the country concerned. For her it’s not the first time that she has given such a native statement on a sensitive issue. In the National Assembly session she said that air quality of Islamabad, Karachi Lahore and others cities due to COVID-19.Just days before Eid she Confused doctors and shocked the nation by her statement that only those people who were infected with corona virus should wear masks so that others could be saved from them. What is happening with our minister? Why do they give such irresponsible statements? What they are realizing about us? From this one thing is clear that our ministers are not as eligible as they need to be. May God bless our nation.

Anthony Sahotra

Larkana