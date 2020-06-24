William Dalrymple’s bestseller The Anarchy to be adapted into TV series

LONDON: Indian producer Siddharth Roy Kapur has acquired audio-visual rights to British historian William Dalrymple’s bestselling historical book on colonialism The Anarchy: The Relentless Rise of the East India Company.

Set during 1599 to 1802, The Anarchy traces the ascent of the East India Company against the decline and fall of the Mughal Empire which ruled much of South Asia between 16th and 19th century. It provides an account of how a provincial trading start-up, run by thirty people from an office in a nondescript London building, became rulers of an entire sub-continent.

The book was recently listed by former US President Barack Obama as amongst his top 10 recommended books of 2019.

Roy Kapur Films, Kapur’s production company, is planning a grand-scale series adaptation of the book with as yet unnamed international co-production partners.

“When I read the book, I was so awestruck by the potential in the material. This is an important story to tell around the world,” Kapur shared.

“While a debate rages today around the world about the increasing power of giant corporations and powerful individuals to wield control over minds and nations, what could be more relevant to global viewers than the true story of the takeover of an entire subcontinent by a small trading company.

“It should be done in the right way, I’m in no hurry to jump in. I want to get the right creative talent associated with the project to give it the heft it needs for a global platform,” he said.

Dalrymple, who is also on board as a consultant for the project, said: “I’m very excited looking at the initial treatment note, talking about the various ways to bring this book alive and to bring the characters I’ve been living with over the last 6 years onto the screen, so that everyone else can see them in flesh and blood.”