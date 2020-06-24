US blocks Pakistan, China joint bid to designate Indian suspect as terrorist at UNSC

NEW YORK CITY: The United States has vetoed a joint move by Pakistan and China to designate an Afghanistan-based Indian national as a global terrorist under the 1267 Sanctions List of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), it emerged on Wednesday.

The counter-terrorism committee deals with individuals, groups, undertakings and entities linked with Al-Qaeda and ISIS. In September last year, Islamabad and Beijing had moved a joint proposal, seeking to declare Venumadhav Dongara, a Kabul-based Indian engineer, as an internationally-wanted terrorist for supplying weapons, ammunition and explosives to a terrorist group which allegedly attacked the Camp Badaber, an airbase of Pakistan Air Force in Peshawar, in 2015.

The move was, however, put on technical hold by Washington, citing “lack of evidence”, who, subsequently, vetoed the proposal.

Foreign Office has expressed disappointment over the decision. FO Spokesperson Aisha Farooqi, in a statement, said: “We are disappointed that Pakistan’s proposal to designate Venumadhav Dongara as a terrorist has been objected to.”

Pakistan had also proposed the designation of four other Indians under the sanctions list, namely Ajoy Mistry, Gobinda Patnaik, and Angara Appaji. “These Indian nationals were financing, sponsoring and organising terrorism inside Pakistan by providing financial, technical and material support to terrorist groups including Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), Jamaatul Ahrar (JuA) and others,” the statement said.

“Pakistan hopes that the listing requests of other three Indian nationals will be given due consideration by the UNSC 1267 Sanctions Committee in an objective and transparent manner.