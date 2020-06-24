India begins transition into pre-industrial, agrarian society after boycotting all made-in-China products

India has begun a massive transition into a pre-industrial, agrarian society after boycotting all products made-in-China products made it impossible to sustain any other mode of social organisation.

“Yes, it is sad, but it is what it is,” said finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman. “I hope we can adapt well to the new realities.”

The ruling BJP has already dismantled its Social Media Cell after their work being made redundant. “In order to ensure they have something to do, we are sending them across the villages of India for the recently created Village Idiot positions,” Sitharaman said.

“We will still have our armed forces, as none of our defence equipment has been sourced from China,” said Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

“Sorry, hold on…,” he said after an aide gave him a document. “Well…..no, we’re not counting where our sources and sources’ sources have sourced the equipment from.”

“Mitron, I feel that we have put our….” said Prime Minister Narinder Modi in his weekly Mann Ki Baat from the Pradhaan Mantri Bhavan, before three De-Sinofication Officers (DSOs) disconnected his made-in-Urumqi microphone.