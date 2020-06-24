Gulberg, DHA among 8 neighbourhoods to be sealed in Lahore

LAHORE: The Punjab government on Wednesday announced to seal a total of eight neighbourhoods in Lahore, identified as coronavirus hotspots under smart lockdown strategy, for one week to contain the spread of the pandemic.

Addressing a press conference at the Services Hospital, Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid said the smart quarantine will be imposed in the Defence Housing Authority, Gulberg, Model Town, Faisal Town, Garden Town, Gulshan-i-Ravi and Walled City.

By sealing the aforementioned localities, some 96,229 houses and 1.69 million population will be put under lockdown.

Akbari Mandi, Shah Alam market and grocery stores will remain open while all the shopping malls will be closed.

On the occasion, the minister also said that the prevailing situation was not just a challenge but also an opportunity to serve the nation with full commitment.

By Wednesday afternoon, Punjab had reported 59,536 Covid-19 cases with 1,516 reported deaths.