Emirates temporarily suspends passenger services from Pakistan

ABU DHABI: Emirates, which has been operating flights from Pakistan to Dubai, has temporarily suspended passenger services starting today, Gulf News reported.
“We regret to temporarily suspend passenger services from Pakistan, from 24 June 4 am Pakistan LT, until early next week,” a press release issued Tuesday night stated.
“In the meantime, Emirates will continue to operate repatriation flights into Pakistan as per the announced schedule, and continue to operate cargo services that support the trade and movement of goods between Pakistan, UAE and our global network,” it added.
The decision followed the announcement of Covid-19 cases among passengers flying on Emirates to Hong Kong on Saturday. Reports suggested some 26 passengers had tested positive for the pandemic. Those passengers had travelled from Pakistan and transited through Dubai International Airport and then boarded the second Emirates flight to Hong Kong.
The airline had resumed scheduled service to Islamabad, Lahore and Karachi to bring back stranded United Arab Emirates (UAE) residents after travel restrictions were eased by the two governments.