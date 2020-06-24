Emirates temporarily suspends passenger services from Pakistan

ABU DHABI: Emirates, which has been operating flights from Pakistan to Dubai, has temporarily suspended passenger services starting today, Gulf News reported.

“We regret to temporarily suspend passenger services from Pakistan, from 24 June 4 am Pakistan LT, until early next week,” a press release issued Tuesday night stated.

“In the meantime, Emirates will continue to operate repatriation flights into Pakistan as per the announced schedule, and continue to operate cargo services that support the trade and movement of goods between Pakistan, UAE and our global network,” it added.