DMCs seek funds to clean drains before monsoon

KARACHI: District Municipal Corporation (DMC) East on Wednesday demanded the release of funds for clearance of the storm drains in the metropolis before the start of the annual monsoon season, scheduled to run between July and September.

In a letter addressed to Sindh Local Bodies Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, DMC chairman Moeed Anwar has asked for the release of a special grant of Rs65 million. Also CC’d on the letter were Sindh Chief Secretary Syed Mumtaz Ali, Karachi Division Commissioner Iftikhar Ali Shallwani and provincial Finance Secretary Syed Hassan Naqvi.

Anwar, in his letter, pointed out the deteriorating situation of the drains in Gulshan-e-Iqbal and Jamshed Town. The drains could submerge the surrounding population if the cleaning work was not done before the start of the monsoon season, he added.

“The provincial government should fulfill its promise of grant for clearance of the drains,” Anwar said.

The chairmen of four municipal districts of Karachi had on Tuesday called on Minister Shah and demanded the release of funds for clearance of drains in their respective limits.