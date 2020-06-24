Development of KP’s merged districts govt’s top priority: PM

–Imran approves launch of Tiger Force mobile app

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday said that uninterrupted provision of development funds to merged districts of erstwhile Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) is being ensured by the federal government, adding development of merged districts is his top priority.

The prime minister said this while talking to a group of members of National Assembly (NA) hailing from merged districts, who led by Minister for Religious Affairs Noorul Haq Qadri called on him.

He said that ensuring completion of development projects in the stipulated time is first and foremost priority of the government.

The meeting discussed public welfare and development issues, measures taken to control the spread of coronavirus pandemic and progress on roadmap regarding socio-economic development.

The delegation thanked the premier on his personal interest and efforts for the development of merged districts.

Separately, PM Imran approved the launch of Corona Relief Tiger Force mobile application. The prime minister approved it while talking to Special Assistant on Youth Affairs Usman Dar who called on him on Wednesday.

The premier, while expressing satisfaction over the effective use of Tigers Force through digital technology said that youth are an asset of the country and their passion for serving the nation is praiseworthy.

Dar briefed PM Imran on how digital technology could contribute to the effective functioning of the Tiger Force.

The Tiger Force application, which will contain the feature for geo-tagging, will help in the smooth running of the team.