Coronavirus cases across country surge past 185,000

–Over 300 patients have died of Covid-19 in home isolation during past three months

ISLAMABAD: As many as 3,946 new coronavirus cases surfaced in the country over the last 24 hours, taking the total tally to 185,034.

According to National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), there are 68,308 cases in Punjab, 71,092 in Sindh, 22,633 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 9,587 in Balochistan, 11,219 in Islamabad, 1,326 in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) and 869 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

The death toll from the virus stands at 3,695 with 105 deaths reported over the last 24 hours. 24,599 coronavirus tests were carried out during this period. 73,471 patients have so far recovered from the disease.

Meanwhile, Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar said that the aim of targeted lockdown is to isolate maximum Covid-19 patients.

Chairing a briefing at NCOC on Tuesday, he said that there is a positive difference seen in the urban areas with maximum compliance of wearing masks in public places.

OVER 300 PATIENTS DIED IN-HOME ISOLATION

Moreover, a local news outlet reported on Wednesday that over 300 coronavirus patients passed away in their homes during self-isolation over the past three months.

Citing federal health authorities, the report stated that of the 89 Covid-19 patients who died during 24 hours between June 21 and 22, at least six patients lost their lives at their homes, including four in Sindh and one each in Punjab and KP.

“So far, 3,590 people have lost their lives due to Covid-19 in Pakistan, of whom 323 or 9 per cent died at homes.

These were the people who were staying at homes after testing positive. A majority of them were either asymptomatic or with mild symptoms. When the authorities checked about their well-being on phone, their families reported them dead,” the report quoted an official of the National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination (NHSR&C) as saying.

The report stated that health authorities explained that of the 3,590 Covid-19 victims in Pakistan, 3,267 died at various hospitals. It added that despite all the problems, the case fatality rate (CFR) of Covid-19 in Pakistan has been 1.98 per cent compared to 5.20 per cent globally.

It stated that among those patients who fell prey to viral disease at their homes, 182 belonged to Sindh, which is the highest number of deaths in home isolation. A total of 141 people died at home in the rest of the country, including Punjab, KP, Balochistan, Islamabad, GB and AJK, it added.

The report stated that according to authorities, of the 3,590 deaths in Pakistan due to coronavirus, 2,589 were men who constituted 72 per cent of the total deaths, which suggests that men are more prone to contract the disease compared to women as the mortality among the male Covid-19 patients is around three times higher compared to the female patients.

“At the same time, 72 per cent of all the deceased had chronic comorbidities such as diabetes, hypertension, cardiovascular diseases, renal issues, asthma and other chronic medical illnesses,” the report quoted an official as saying. “Of the 89 people who died [of Covid-19] during the last 24 hours [between June 21 and 22], 83 died at hospitals, of whom 64 were on ventilators. Of them, 67 per cent or 60 were men. Those who died in this period were between 30 and 92 years old and 66 per cent of them had comorbidities or underlying health conditions.”