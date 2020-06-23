Zardari to be indicted in money laundering case on July 7

ISLAMABAD: An accountability court in Islamabad will indict former president and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Co-chairperson Asif Ali Zardari and other accused in the mega money laundering case on July 7.

According to the order, the court will indict the accused via video link sessions due to the prevalent coronavirus pandemic.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has been directed to prepare arrangements for a virtual session at the hospital to indict Anwar Majeed, another accused in the case.

Others accused in the case, including Hussain Lawai, Taha Raza and Muhammad Umair will be indicted in Adiala Jail. Moreover, the anti-graft has asked them to appear before the court in person on July 7.