Smart lockdowns

Not so smart

While experts continue to urge Pakistan to impose a strict two-week lockdown to slow down the spread of the coronavirus, the government is stubbornly pursuing its ‘smart-lockdown’ policy, the latest iteration of which is a smart-selective-lockdown. Cases are surging towards the 200,000 mark and the death toll, averaging 95 deaths per day, continues to add to the total number of deaths. These numbers are only going to increase because the disease was allowed to spread freely pre and post Eid. There is nothing smart about partially closing down some parts of a city with virtually no enforcement and keeping the rest open. Prime Minister Imran Khan continues to stress on keeping the country open for the sake of the common man and the economy but in doing so, the point at which Pakistan will reach its peak and the curve’s trajectory will reverse, keeps on getting delayed. It was initially projected to come by April then pushed to June and now it is expected by the end of July. Meanwhile, hospitals are barely keeping up with the patient load as they reach full capacity and healthcare workers are dying. So far at least 63 doctors, paramedics and other healthcare workers have died battling the virus on the frontlines. Senior doctors from the healthcare fraternity had warned on multiple occasions of the disastrous effects the opening up of the country so prematurely would have on an already underfunded and understaffed healthcare system, but all such warnings fell on deaf ears.

There are differing views among scientists over the exact nature of the and about how it attacks the human body. A vaccine may very well be another six months away and would still be the fastest one ever produced, fit for mass global inoculation. But from the start there was consensus, among leading epidemiologists across the world, on how to stop it from spreading too rapidly and thereby preventing deaths; facilitate social distancing by enforcing a complete lockdown. It was obvious from the initial misinformation spread about the virus by the PM to his dilly dallying over the imposition of any type of lockdown that international best practices were not being considered and Pakistan would do what it saw fit. The strategy has not worked and it will not work. There is only one type of a lockdown; it’s called a ‘lockdown’.