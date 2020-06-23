For the past couple of weeks, the grounds in London and elsewhere in the UK have been filled with protesters with a slogan “ Black lives Matter”. which is absolutely correct. It is really disheartening how people judge others by their caste or color and discriminate them. This is not just limited to western world but in islamic countries too. Our country Pakistan is also full of racists. The poor or blacks are distinguished into low class and caste. Despite being the ummah of Prophet Muhammad ( PBUH), we have forgotten his words during his farewell sermon in the Uranah valley of mount Arafat. In his last speech he said,“All mankind is from Adam and Hawa, an Arab has no superiority over a non-Arab nor a non-Arab has any superiority over an Arab; also a white has no superiority over a black nor a black has any superiority over white except by piety (taqwa) and good actions”. We are all human made of clay, color doesn’t define anything. It will be better to give everyone the right of being human than having privilege because of white skin.

Afroz MJ

Turbat, Kech