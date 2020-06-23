Pakistan’s suicide rates

Suicide is the act of intentionally causing one’s own death, often with mental disorders and inclusion depression. There is no official statistics on suicide in Pakistan. As the suicide rates in young people have increased in these crisis times of COVID-19. However, there is continuous suicide and deliberate self-harm in Pakistan . Seventy-five percent of the global suicides occur in low and middly-income countries. (LMICs) . Pakistan is one of the low and middly-income country where information on suicidal behaviour is limited . Since January 2020, a total 29 suicide cases were reported in Pakistani press media . Although our best religion (Islam) consider suicide a major sin and a crime in some jurisdiction . It is said that suicide is strictly forbidden in Islam, since this is an affront to God . It is very ordinary in our societies that a person becomes in full control of his senses and even some of them gets unsatisfied with their life’s consequences. This abysmal suicide is the causing of mortalities in Pakistan . It is the accurate time for the authorities to undertake this issue in Pakistan.

Barkatullah

Turbat