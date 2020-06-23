Maryam shares Nawaz’s letter penned to her from jail on Father’s Day

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz on Sunday shared her father’s brief letter written to her while both of them were serving jail term last year.

“Every day is #FathersDay for me but today there is no greater tribute than this brief letter. That even while going [to face] one revenge to another, the father is not concerned about his person, but about the daughter lying in the other dark prison cell. One life is too little to sacrifice for such a father!” she said in a tweet on the occasion of Father’s Day.

The brief handwritten letter in Urdu language penned on Oct.11, 2019, shared in the tweet, reads: “Dear daughter Maryam, Assalam-o-Alaikum. (The) NAB men are taking me away (from Kot Lakhpat Jail to National Accountability Bureau’s offices in Lahore) in Chaudhry Sugar Mills case today. I pray to Allah that He may create relief for us all. Take care of yourself and don’t worry. Allah may grant His mercy in abundance. My prayers are with you. Allah Hafiz. Father.”

میرے لئے ہر دن ہی #FathersDay ہے مگر آج کے دن اس چھوٹے سے خط سے بڑا کوئی tribute نہیں۔ کہ ایک انتقام سے دوسرے انتقام کی طرف جاتے ہوئے بھی باپ کو اپنی ذات کی نہیں, دوسری کال کوٹھڑی میں پڑی بیٹی کی فکر ہے۔

ایسے والد پر قربان کرنے کے لئے ایک زندگی بہت کم ہے! pic.twitter.com/YGL7pgmfYM — Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) June 21, 2020

The former prime minister is in London since November 2019 as the Lahore High Court (LHC) granted him bail for treatment of his complicated heart problem after more than one medical boards set up by the government advised his treatment abroad as no local hospitals had the required facilities.