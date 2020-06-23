Doctors and their virtues

I have lived long enough to witness various diseases, disasters, and miseries that hit humankind. Doctors are usually at the forefront of any calamity risking their lives to save others. Be it disease or a disaster, doctors and healthcare workers work selflessly to save lives. Similarly, other essential service workers also deserve commendation for their services at times of need. I salute our frontline workers, especially healthcare workers who are working day and night during this pandemic to serve humanity. However, over my lifespan, I have also come across doctors who not only have little or no clue what they are doing but also are greedy and selfish. I have seen doctors who made a person sick to be qualified as suffering from doctor-induced illness. I caught lower back pain back in the early sixties and was examined by several physicians and surgeons over the years. A urologist finally conducted a cystoscopy of which I believe he did not know much. He ended up carrying three procedures. I was amazed at the absurdity of the doctor when whilst carrying out the third operation asked me what was done in the previous two procedures. I realized that he had no idea what he was doing and never consented to another attempt by him. As for pain, it started in 1963 as carries on until today. However, I carry the burden of the greed of that urologist and pray for the satiation of the greed of such doctors who are in the business of extracting money from the pain and misery of their patients.

Raja Shafaatullah

Islamabad