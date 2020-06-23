Despair is disbelief 

Disappointment is the name of failure and despair. Man becomes frustrated in different places and at different times. When you see another successful, beautiful or rich person in front of you, you feel disappointed by feeling inferior. But disappointed people are always cowards. If you look at the history of the most famous people in the history of the world, you will know that They have succeeded in overcoming many difficulties. They say that disappointment is disbelief. Someone asked Edison, “How many times have you were failed when you tried to make the bulb? Then the response came that 9999 times. But i was not disappointed, Edison said, Every time, I used a different methodology and way it doesn’ matter that how many times failed. that is, nine thousand nine hundred and ninety-nine bulbs did not produce light. Ten thousand times it became one bulb. It lit up the whole world. today, the result of Edson and his efforts lightened the world. Bill Gates, the richest man in the world, also failed the exam many times. But he was not disappointed. Man should not be disappointed by his failure but should strive harder. The world famous and successful people such as Plato, Aristotle, Archimedes, Pythagoras, Nelson Mandela, Gandhiji. Abraham Lincoln, Hulagu Khan, Shakespeare, Fidel Castro, Karl Marx, Socrates, Alexander the Great. In the pages of the history of the world to this day, the names of these people are found in golden words and will continue to be found till the Day of Judgment. Man should not always be hopeless and disappointed but should try to make the impossible as possible as they like and wish.

Bakhtiar Rahim Baloch

Lahore