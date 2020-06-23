CTD kills four alleged terrorists in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) on Tuesday killed four purported terrorists in a security operation.

According to CTD, the terrorists were hiding in a house in the Ghaziabad area.

“The terrorists opened fire on [CTD] personnel during a raid on the house, following which four terrorists were killed in retaliation,” a statement issued by the department said.

Four Kalashnikovs, six grenades and hundreds of ammunition rounds were recovered from the terrorists.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sanaullah Abbasi said that operations against terrorists will continue.

Moreover, public safety will be ensured and police have made significant gains against militants in this regard, he added.