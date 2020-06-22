The Gun Slinger

Man has been pretty awful to other men

When I say gunslinger, your mind would automatically go to the USA. It certainly comes across as the Number One gunslinger who is extremely trigger happy. But it is not alone. There are others, many others, and in history virtually every country of consequence has been a gunslinger. It is only that right now we, the rest of the world, are being faced with the American gunslinger which is led by an irresponsible and intellectually wanting man.

America’s current gunslinging is, most of all, an open season on Black Americans. Somehow it has got ingrained in the White man’s DNA over the years. I can’t forget that not even a century ago, the State of Missouri used to issue hunting licenses to people to kill what we then happily called, “Negroes” or “niggers.” That hunting license has got ingrained in their DNA and in the white man, especially in the police, it is still there. It has become instinctive so that if something untoward happens anywhere, it is automatically assumed that a black man is behind it. Which makes me think that had George Floyd been white, he may not have been killed wantonly by a white police officer. or the black man in Georgia who was shot dead by white police for being drunk. These were just the last two killings recently that we know of; they are part of a long list of killings where you would have thought they were shooting some wild animal and the President of the United States is in denial, trying to minimize it. The fact is that the country has erupted in protests, which is why I and many, many others are talking of a seminal change from the grievous weakening of the dollar to the fragmentation of the United States.

While talking of Man’s cruelties, it is easy to forget Man’s achievements. America’s achievements in science, technology and medicine have been amazing and may they never stop. In our feeling of hurt right now it is easy to forget that the white man is also a human being and deserves as much consideration as a non-white. So let’s not start gloating over their temporary misfortune. After all, the covid-19 crisis has made everyone look to the USA to find the vaccine. Frankly, instead of going on lambasting generation after generation and state after state, the world should be looking for consensus and equilibrium to live in harmony and never forget that we have one world to share. And if we destroy the entire cake there will not be one slice left for anyone

The litany of crimes against mankind done by the European colonizers does not even bear thinking about: what the British did in India and Africa; what the French did in their colonies and the Dutch in Indonesia and the Belgians in Africa. And of course, what the white man did to the original or Native Americans – it was a horrendous number, far overtaking the number killed in Hitler’s Holocaust. If the African is an unwilling settler in America, the white man is a willing settler who killed the natives and stole their land. In India, to quote just one incident, the muslin weavers in Bengal lived in a cluster of around seven villages. Their product was providing grave competition to the cotton of the Manchester textile mills, so the Brits cut off their thumbs. In the 1980s, their graves were found in Bengal. where all the men were thumbless. The British did this through the world’s first ever corporation, called the East India Company. When the first rebellion against the Company was quashed, the Indian Emperor, Bahadur Shah Zafar was tried for ‘treason,’ found guilty and banished along with his family to Burma. He was a great poet and his grave was found I think in the 1980s in Burma. Have you ever heard of such nonsense? That the ruler of a country is tried for treason against a firm? It beggars imagination. The British colonizers in Australia used to play polo with the heads of Aboriginal children. After hearing this, my daughter started cursing, but if I told her the entire litany of Man’s cruelty against Man, her hair would turn white at this young age. As Wordsworth said, “And much it grieved my heart to think what Man has made of Man.”

What Man has done to Man does not bear thinking about. The killings of Chinese during the Great October Revolution of 1949; thoughtless killings in Russia during and after the so-called revolution; how African states still fall on one another in tribal conflicts and I daresay indulge in cannibalism; the Crusaders who killed children in villages they took over and barbequed them for their consumption; how the stomachs of pregnant women were ripped open during the Pakistan-Bangladesh civil war and little flags planted in their wombs; how British perfidy led to an unknown amount of killing and dislocation in India and Pakistan; what the Spanish did in South America…want me to go on?

The While Man has been a very constructive species, he has also been a very destructive one. Ingrained racism is widespread. Else why would a cream called “Fair and Lovely” be so popular in Pakistan, and I daresay India. A mullah in Pakistan says that in Heaven, the black women who become houris will turn white. I didn’t bother you with how the Neanderthals were made extinct by homo sapiens– two species that used to conjugate and reproduce. They say there is 4fourt to five percent of Neanderthal blood in all of us.

My point is that in Man’s cruelty against Man, America alone does not stand out. The rest of us are also vile culprits. So, when and if homo sapiens, ‘the wise hominoid’ finally makes himself extinct, we have no idea what may come. Anyway, in all this turmoil, the US Presidential elections are upon us. President Trump’s rival, Joe Biden, fears that a defeated Trump will refuse to part from office and the US military will be forced to escort him out of the White House. Why say escort? Let’s say frog march. But, one mad man does not an entire country make.

