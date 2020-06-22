PM, president condole demise of Allama Talib Jauhari

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday expressed grief sorrow over the death of renowned religious scholar Allama Talib Jauhari.

Jauhari, 80, passed away at a private hospital on Sunday night after a prolonged illness. He left behind three sons.

In his condolence message, the prime minister prayed for the high ranks of the departed soul and expressed sympathy with the bereaved family, Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said.

وزیر اعظم عمران خان کا معروف عالم دین علامہ طالب جوہری کے انتقال پر گہرے دکھ اور افسوس کا اظہار مرحوم کے درجات کی بلندی کی دعا لواحقین سے اظہار تعزیت pic.twitter.com/x9R9xIbUbc — Prime Minister’s Office, Pakistan (@PakPMO) June 22, 2020

According to reports, the scholar, whose speeches during Muharram used to be televised regularly, had been under treatment at the intensive care unit (ICU) of the hospital for the past 15 days.

President Dr Arif Alvi condoled his death in a telephonic conversation with Asad Jauhari, son of the deceased.

According to the office of the president, Alvi said that Jauhri’s religious services and his contributions towards interfaith harmony will be forever remembered.

صدر مملکت ڈاکٹر عارف علوی کا ممتاز مذہبی عالم دین علامہ طالب جوہری کے بیٹے اسد جوہری کو ٹیلی فون صدر مملکت کا طالب جوہری کےانتقال پر گہرے دکھ اور افسوس کا اظہار مرحوم کی دینی اور مذہبی ہم آہنگی کے لئے خدمات کو ہمیشہ یاد رکھا جائے گا۔صدر مملکت@ArifAlvi#AllamaTalibJohri /1 — The President of Pakistan (@PresOfPakistan) June 22, 2020

According to the Majlis-e-Wahdatul Muslimeen media cell, Allama Jauhari was born on Aug 27, 1939, in Patna, Bihar. He obtained his early education from his father, Maulana Mohammad Mustafa Jauhar.

In 1949, he migrated to Pakistan along with his father. Later he left for Najaf, Iraq, where he studied religion for a full ten years under the tutelage of renowned Shia scholars of the time.

Jauhari commanded respect among members of his sect in great part because he was a class fellow of the widely revered scholar Ayatollah Sayyid Ali al-Husayni al-Sistani.

In 1965, he came back to Karachi and was appointed principal of the Jamia Imamia.