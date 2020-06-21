Teen shoots himself dead while making TikTok video in Karachi

by Staff Report , (Last Updated about 1 hour ago)

KARACHI: In a shocking incident, a teenage boy shot himself dead while making a video for the highly popular video-sharing social networking platform TikTok.

According to local police, 17-year-old Tanveer shot and killed himself while filming a TikTok video in the port city’s Sachal Colony.

His body was shifted to a nearby medical facility for medico-legal formalities, the police said.

They said the police have launched an investigation into the matter.

Last year in Dec, a teenager was accidentally shot dead while filming a video with his friends in Sialkot’s Kharota Syedan area.