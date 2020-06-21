‘Ring of Fire’ witnessed across Pakistan

LAHORE/KARACHI/ISLAMABAD: An annular solar eclipse, also called the “Ring of Fire”, was witnessed on Sunday across Pakistan as well as in China, northern India, and parts of Africa and Europe.

A solar eclipse is a rare celestial event when the moon comes in between the earth and the sun, leaving the sun’s visible outer edges to form a “ring of fire” or annulus around the moon.

The eclipse would be visible for a few hours, meteorologists said, adding that it reached its peak at around 11:40 am Sunday morning.

In Sukkur, the sun was hidden the most, 98.78 per cent, at 11:07 am. It was followed by Gwadar, where the moon covered 97 per cent of the sun by 10:48 am.

The eclipse was also visible in Islamabad from 9:50 am to 1:36 pm, in Karachi from 9:26 am to 12:46 pm, in Lahore from 9:48 am to 1:10 pm, in Peshawar from 9:48 am to 1:02 pm, Quetta from 9:35 am to 12:49 pm, Gilgit from 9:56 am to 1:08 pm and in Muzaffarabad from 9:52 am to 1:07 pm.

This is the first of the two solar eclipses that will be seen this year. The second eclipse will occur on December 14, but it will not be visible in Pakistan.

PEOPLE ADVISED TO ADOPT PRECAUTIONS:

Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry cautioned the public against looking directly at the eclipse as it can damage the eyes.

“You can seriously hurt your eyes and even go blind. While watching a partial eclipse proper eye protection, like eclipse glasses or a sun filter, is the only safe option. Sunglasses do not work,” said through an advisory issued on Friday.